HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Connecticut enters Phase 2 of reopening its economy today, with new safety guidelines in place.

Restaurants can start offering indoor dining, and hotels can see guests again.

Personal services, like nail salons and tattoo parlors will also return.

Movie theaters, amusement parks and zoos get the green light, as well.

Gyms and pools are also allowed to open.

Gov. Ned Lamont stressed that reopening is not required, and the decision rests with each individual business owner.

