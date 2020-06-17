NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The tri-state area may be reopening, but health officials are warning the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has the latest guidelines on minimizing the risks in his Max Minute report.

Remember, pretty much any activity other than staying at home involves some risk. The question is how you balance the risk against the benefit from that activity, taking into account your personal and your family’s risk factors for getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Dr. Daniel Varga, Chief Physician Executive at Hackensack Meridien Health, says when it comes to restaurants, ask lots of questions.

“Can I be six feet away? Is the restaurant, are the wait staff using masks?” said Dr. Varga in an interview with CBS2’s Dr. Gomez. “And if that’s the case, and I’m in a place where the incidence of cases is going down or has become a very small prevalence in the community.”

At nail salons, reserve a spot if you can and wait outside until they call you. Wash or sanitize your hands before starting and don’t use cash to pay. Finally, sanitize your hands again.

As for public transportation, Dr. Varga says to make sure to keep your distance from people.

“I’d prefer shorter trips, obviously. I’d prefer not to be sitting next to someone who is ill,” he said.

So try to have a row of seats between you and others. Try not touch kiosks, ticket machines and handrails, and sanitize your hands when you leave the station and wash them when you get to your destination.

Another important location is the library. Try to check out materials in advance online or get digital materials and bring wipes to use the computer. The most important things to remember, regardless of what you do this summer, is wear a mask when you go outside and don’t touch your face until you’ve washed or sanitized your hands before, during and after all activities.

