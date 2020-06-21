NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Newark reopened today for public Sunday mass.
Coronavirus restrictions remain in place to follow state guidelines.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Everyone attending a service must wear a mask and follow social distancing rules, while churches are limited to 25 percent capacity or 50 people in total, whichever is lower.
MORE: New Jersey Hair Salons Getting Ready To Reopen Monday: ‘We Are Starting From Scratch Again’
The Archdiocese said the return of public mass on Sunday coincides with its own Phase 3 of reopening, which is based on New Jersey’s stages of reopening.
Churches within the Archdiocese of Newark were already allowed to hold weekday masses, funerals, baptisms and weddings.
RELATED STORY: Diocese Of Brooklyn Churches To Resume Weekday Masses With Social Distancing
The Archdiocese said the decision to reopen is up to each church, individually.
Parishes will continue to live stream mass for those unable to attend.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention