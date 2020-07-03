HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Now that it’s July, the heat is making it more difficult to wear a mask outside and that could lead to more spreaindg of the coronavirus.

On the heels of a lockdown but still very much in the midst of a pandemic, people are getting out more.

But as the temperatures rise, the face coverings tend to fall.

“It’s just too hot. Yeah, for sure. Honestly. If we just keep our distance, I think we’ll be fine,” Marcos Cruz, of Union City, New Jersey, told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

Some people think it’s too hot to wear a mask. Other just don’t want to.

“They’re being selfish a little bit. And I’m part of that, you know, because I don’t have a mask on right now,” said Thomas Slippe, of Linden, New Jersey.

“I think just everybody is over it, wearing the masks,” said Danielle Belletiere, of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey.

Face coverings are required across the area when you’re in a business.

In New York and Connecticut, they’re mandatory outside when you can’t socially distance. In New Jersey, they’re not required outdoors but still strongly encouraged.

“We know that wearing a face covering is safer than not wearing a face covering,” Gov. Phil Murphy said on July 1.

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says if you’re around other people, the mask helps, even outside.

“When you’re outside, the breeze is blowing, there’s more air around than there is indoors. So any virus particles that escape your mask or your cloth covering are going to be more diluted. So there is a somewhat lower chance of getting infected or passing an infection along when you’re outdoors. But it’s still there. It’s not impossible,” he said.

Gomez says that’s especially true when people exercise.

“You’re breathing harder and you’re going to be expelling more virus particles. So it’s still absolutely possible to infect people and get infected outdoors if you’re not wearing a face covering,” he said.

Admittedly, no one wants a tan line on their face this summer from wearing a mask too long, but for some, it’s worth it.

“I think wearing a mask is a small price to pay if we can stop the virus,” Mengshan Xu said.

But convincing everyone to pay that price is tricky, especially as we head into the dog days of summer.