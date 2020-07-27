NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — On Monday, local leaders joined residents as they anxiously awaited details regarding new federal stimulus, hoping it provides much needed relief.

Republicans laid out a plan, but Congress remains at odds over the details. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas explains.

“If we do not receive that money, it’s not going to be pretty,” said Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

It’s an all too familiar sight in Newark and beyond: Businesses are closed, some for good, while others struggle, doing their best during the phased re-opening.

“Washington has bailed out corporations time after time after time. It’s time to help the people with that same tenacity,” said Ras Baraka, the mayor of Newark.

Mayor Baraka joined others to call out Congress, saying the next stimulus must provide funds for cities and states now saddled with debt and help unemployed residents who are on the brink of homelessness.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“I don’t believe we should go into recess until we finish a package,” said Sen. Bob Menendez.

Senator Menedez left Newark and returned to Washington where on Monday Republicans, who have been at odds, unveiled a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“We’re going to put the $1,200 check out which for a family of four can be significantly higher,” Larry Kudlow, the National Economic Council Director.

The proposal that will now go to Democrats, provides money for testing, schools and extends the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses. But, it cuts the enhanced federal unemployment benefit from $600 per week to $200 per week.

“We’ve had so many complaints where it’s tough to rehire because the total unemployment is way above wages,” said Kudlow.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

South Orange independent contractor Rick Phillips wants nothing more than to be able to work.

“Our work have ceased to exist because of COVID-19. Those of us who don’t have work coming back now need help until we do,” said Phillips.

COVID-19 cases surging across the country stalls the economic recovery and places the most impacted in the crosshairs of yet another political fight.