NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – A legendary family-owned bus company that has been around since the 1800s is shutting down.

New Jersey based DeCamp Bus Lines said the coronavirus pandemic left them no choice, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Friday.

For people like Mary and Tyler Hendry, DeCamp Bus Lines provided their only option for commuting to New York City from so-called “commuter deserts,” like Caldwell, N.J., where NJ Transit is not readily available.

The couple bought their house because of how close it was to a DeCamp bus stop.

“It was easy. I’d take the 6:30 every morning, be into work by, basically 7:40, 7:45. It was consistent,” said Tyler Hendry.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

On Aug. 5, DeCamp announced it would be shutting down service effective Aug. 7, after the financial strain of the pandemic crushed its operating budget.

“Pre-pandemic, we’d ride anywhere from 6,500 to 7,000 fares a day. As of this last week, we’re lucky if we get 400 fares a day,” said Jonathan DeCamp, VP of the bus company.

DeCamp is the sixth generation of his family to run the company, which was founded as a stagecoach operation in 1870.

“It’s incredibly difficult. We didn’t make this decision lightly. We realize what type of valuable service we provide to our community, let alone our staff here, who’s been loyal and fantastic,” said DeCamp.

DeCamp said he hopes to restart service as early as September if New York City offices reopen and people shift away from telecommuting.

Bus drivers who’ve been laid off would be the first employees rehired, according to DeCamp.

“I’m glad that they will consider in the absence of not being open, when they do open they would go right back and offer those jobs back,” said John Costa, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

As for customers who already purchased tickets, they will not be getting refunds. But, DeCamp said the company would honor previously purchased tickets when service resumes.

Late Friday afternoon, Coach USA announced it would cross honor DeCamp tickets from Aug. 10-31.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.