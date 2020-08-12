NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City principals’ group says it wants to delay in-person learning.
In a letter to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators says the city has failed to give schools enough time implement coronavirus safety protocols by the September 10th reopening.
The union says there has been no guidance on when schools will receive PPE, thermometers, signage or hand sanitizers.
Wednesday, de Blasio addressed those concerns while touring Village Academy in Queens.
He says he will make sure safety protocols will be implemented at all schools.
“We have a whole month before schools open and we will do a lot more. I hear their concerns but this ball game is far from over. We’re going to make sure these schools are safe,” de Blasio said.
The United Federation of Teachers also responded to the concerns of the principals group, saying they agree schools should not reopen unless students and staff are safe.
