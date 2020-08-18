NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City gyms preparing to reopen next week will now have to wait a bit longer after Mayor Bill de Blasio threw cold water on the plan Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously announced.

Twenty-four hours ago, Coach Steve “Fury” Holiner was a bundle of energy after hearing the governor was allowing him to reopen his Gowanus gym.

By Tuesday afternoon, that excitement turned into anger when the mayor said not so fast.

“You guys run the greatest city on earth. Please talk to each other about this. Like, it’s not an unfair ask,” Holiner told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

The confusion began when Cuomo announced Monday that fitness centers can re-open on Aug. 24 as long as there is a 33% capacity limit, mask wearing, and a health department inspection within two weeks of opening.

Under state guidelines, gyms must also require everyone to sign in, keep six feet apart and have proper ventilation.

On Tuesday, however, de Blasio said exercise had to take a backseat to education.

“Based on the reality in New York City, we won’t start before Sept. 2,” he said. “The priority, especially given the proximity to Sept. 2 to Sept. 10, priority is going to be on the inspections we need to do for child care centers and schools. We are going to work through how to balance that.”

Gym owners who have been closed five months now say they’ve invested thousands of dollars in new equipment and have already opened locations safety in other states.

“We’ve got a really great readiness plan, a very good safety plan, the protocols are in place, things like we’ve got extra cleaning stations around the gym,” said Keith Worts, CEO of Crunch Signature.

Some owners are asking the mayor and governor to allow them to open now and extend the deadline to fulfill the mandatory health inspection.

“Give us time to schedule it. Because we are ready, the city and the state are not ready,” Holiner said. “So just give us the breathing room so that we can open.”

They say every delay will force the closure of more businesses.

