NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The indoor dining discussion is back on the table.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday New York continues to see low daily COVID-19 infection rates, with 20 days below one percent.

Many restaurant owners, however, don’t want to get their hopes up just yet.

“Yeah, it’s cautious optimism. I guess that’s the best way to describe it because we don’t know,” said Shane Hathaway.

The governor did not set a date, but acknowledged restaurants and patrons have been following the rules.

For example, the New York State Liquor Authority, conducted 1,000 inspections Wednesday and only reported two violations – indicating indoor dining could come sooner rather than later.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Restaurant owners and staff in the five boroughs have been nervously plotting ahead to the fall and winter months. Some are already prepared to install heat lamps.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he is working on approving outdoor dining past October 31.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The mayor is also contemplating starting outdoor dining earlier next spring, sometime before June.

He’s reviewing a buffet of options to keep eateries afloat.

