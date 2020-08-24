TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey could finally be back on the road to reopening after Gov. Phil Murphy hit the pause button nearly two months ago.

There are signs of progress, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Monday.

Dining out in New Jersey, one of the slowest states in the country to reopen, still means dining outside.

Thousands of gyms remain shuttered, too.

Murphy halted reopenings in late June, when COVID-19 cases surged nationwide.

There’s now a glimmer of hope.

“The data is unquestionably good of late,” said the governor, pointing to low daily positivity rates and the rate of transmission dipping below the critical threshold of one for three days straight.

Murphy implied there could be news coming on gyms and indoor dining.

“And as I say I think we’ll be able to, I hope, soon begin to show progress on further indoor activities,” he said.

Watch Governor Murphy’s Press Briefing:

New Jersey residents can easily cross state lines to New York and Pennsylvania to eat inside at restaurants. Murphy said each state is different, but insisted indoor activities are on the horizon.

“So, you have to acknowledge that, you know, we’re not in exactly the same place,” said Murphy. “I hope that we’ll be able to get to some indoor steps sooner than later.”

But, Dr. Shirley Tilghman, former Princeton University president and current co-chair of the commission advising the governor on reopening, warned the state is not out of the woods yet.

Dr. Tilghman said colleges and universities reopening for in-person learning is risky.

“Frankly, it’s the wrong demographic. 18 to 22 years old, their prefrontal cortex is not fully developed. And I think we do have to worry to a certain extent,” said Tilghman.

The economic toll of the pandemic has been devastating for New Jersey.

The governor will unveil next year’s budget plan on Tuesday and has hinted that tax hikes could be needed to raise revenue.

