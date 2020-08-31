NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City lawmakers are questioning if a work slowdown within the NYPD is playing a role in rising crime.
City Councilman Ritchie Torres and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams are calling for an investigation.
Torres and Adams noted the police department is making fewer gun arrests and said response times are slower.
“Police officers that took an oath are frustrated and angry by some of their colleagues in certain parts of the city not responding to jobs correctly,” said Adams.
“This is about math and it’s really not that complicated,” said Commissioner Dermot Shea. “I mean you’re talking hundreds of millions of dollars… taken out of the budget. And that budget went directly to taking cops off the street.”
Adams, a former police officer, said he sent a letter to Commissioner Shea in mid-July asking for an analysis of precincts to look into a possible work slowdown.
