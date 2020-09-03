CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A priest and a staff member at a Pleasantville church have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parishioners at Holy Innocents Catholic Church on Bedford Road in Pleasantville may have been exposed.

The Westchester County health department says the two may have come in contact with members during several services.

Anyone who attended the following services should quarantine for 14 days:

  • Morning mass on Aug. 24 or Aug. 25
  • First communion ceremonies on Aug. 29
  • Any mass on Aug. 30 except for 9 a.m. mass

All masses are canceled through Sept. 7.

