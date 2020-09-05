CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Health Groups Say Research Suggests Secondhand Smoke May Spread Coronavirus
Filed Under:Atlantic City, casinos, Coronavirus, Local TV, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a change on the road to reopening New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy has reinstated the smoking ban inside Atlantic City casinos.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Part of an executive order allowing indoor dining had also cleared the way for smoking, but some health groups said research suggested secondhand smoke may spread COVID-19.

Five of the nine casinos in Atlantic City reopened at 25% capacity back in July.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply