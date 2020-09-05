Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a change on the road to reopening New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy has reinstated the smoking ban inside Atlantic City casinos.
Part of an executive order allowing indoor dining had also cleared the way for smoking, but some health groups said research suggested secondhand smoke may spread COVID-19.
Five of the nine casinos in Atlantic City reopened at 25% capacity back in July.
