WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s a new school year and a new normal for students in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, many went back to school for the first time since March.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis spoke to some students and parents.

“I’m, like, so excited,” said second grader Gabriella Aliano.

On their first day back to Packanack Elementary in Wayne, Gabriella and her twin, Tino, are all smiles behind their masks, which is just part of the new normal.

“Wash your hands, bring tissues, bring hand sanitizer,” Tino said.

“Because there’s a virus spreading and we don’t want anybody to get sick,” student Kaylee Maravi said.

Kaylee and her brother are also students there, tackling the blended model. Their parents are educators in other New Jersey school districts taking a different approach.

“I have to actually go back into work, so for working parents it’s very difficult,” Wendy Maravi said.

“It’s chess moves. You have to make better movements. This could be the new norm. We don’t know, so we have to adapt,” Mario Maravi said.

However, the Maravis said they feel comfortable sending their kids back in.

“I think with the procedures and everything the district is doing and because it’s a smaller school … I think it’s the best thing for them to go back to school,” Wendy Maravi said.

“I think they need that influence with their teachers face to face. It’s a lot better than virtual. Virtual is harder with the younger kids,” added parent CJ Densmore.

The school’s principal says about 25% of the student population chose all virtual, but those coming in will see safety measures, including social distance markers on the floors.

“Cohort A comes in Monday and Tuesday. Cohort B Thursday and Friday. Wednesday, everybody is virtual and the building gets a deep cleaning and sanitizing,” Principal Roger Rogalin said.

Rogalin said the kids won’t be served lunch. They’ll be released at 1:45 p.m

Wayne public schools are among the 400 districts Gov. Phil Murphy said are hybrid.

“A couple of hundred that’ll be remote until a certain date — we still want them to be in person — and about 70 or so that will be full bore in person,” Murphy said. “We have to accept that no two families are always going to necessarily have the same circumstances. No two districts, no two communities, and that’s where the state weighs in and plays a much bigger role to help those districts along.”

Clifton public schools are starting the school year with all remote learning. Students stopped by School 11 to meet their teachers and pick up supplies, DeAngelis reported.

“We got two laptops, Chromebooks from the kids, and I’m thrilled,” said parent Eddie Eddahbi. “I was a little concerned about adding that to the budget.”

“I really, really, really like school,” said student Salma Eddahbi.

And whether it’s virtual or in person, the kids DeAngelis spoke to said they are just happy to be back.

