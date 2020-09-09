Road To ReopeningNYC Restaurants Can Resume Indoor Dining At 25% Capacity As Of Sept. 30, Cuomo Says
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of children sick with a rare condition linked to COVID-19 continues to rise.

The Centers for Disease Control reports 792 confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome and 16 deaths in 42 states, New York City and Washington, D.C.

New York state and New Jersey have reported more than 30 cases each. Connecticut has reported 11-20 cases.

According to the CDC, 70% of pediatric patients are Hispanic or African-American.

Most patients are between 1-14 years old.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/mis-c/index.html.

