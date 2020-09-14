NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Macy’s has announced a plan for New York City’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For the first time in its more than 90-year history, the celebration will be a television-only event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The special presentation will showcase the parade’s signature mix of giant character balloons, floats and performers.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The traditional parade route will not be used this year, and the previously selected regional high school and college marching band performances will be deferred to next year’s parade.

The traditional giant balloon inflation public event on Thanksgiving Eve is also canceled this year.

“New York City is always proud to join Macy’s to ring in the holiday season with New Yorkers and viewers around the world. We’ve worked closely with the Macy’s team on a safe and creative plan this year, and we look forward to keeping this tradition going on Thanksgiving Day,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Macy’s believes in celebration and the joy of marking milestone moments with family and friends. The Macy’s Parade is our love letter and gift to the city of New York and the nation. Under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was important to continue this cherished holiday tradition that has been the opening act to the holiday season for generations of families,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “While it will certainly look different in execution, this year’s Macy’s Parade celebration will once again serve its historical purpose – to bring joy into the hearts of millions across the nation.”

