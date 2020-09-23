NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a coronavirus pandemic milestone for Catholic Charities.

On Wednesday, it distributed its 1 millionth meal to New Yorkers in need, dating to when the virus first struck in March. Timothy Cardinal Dolan was on hand, offering prayer and praise, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

It’s an accomplishment worth bragging about. All the meals were distributed in six months, and represented two and a half times what Catholic Charities provided during the same period last year.

But, as Cardinal Dolan noted, Catholic teaching says don’t brag about charity.

“Jesus told us not to blow a trumpet in front of the good works that we do. So that’s not what we’re doing this morning. We’re not bragging, all right? What we’re doing is praising God for the generosity he has inspired,” Dolan said.

The pandemic has brought out the best in so many, including the workers and the donors who make these vital food events possible.

“It’s sad because of all the people that are in need, but to be able to provide the help that they need, it’s very gratifying,” Catholic Charities’ Rolando Rodriguez said.

Recipients struggling with job insecurity and other challenges said they are grateful.

“My message is thank you, so much. Yes, me and my children appreciate it,” said Gloria Robinson of the Bronx.

Robinson is not Catholic. Nor is pastor Oswald Denis, an evangelical minister who stopped by to thank Catholic Charities.

“Catholics, non-Catholics, Muslims … it takes a whole village. The solution is in unity. The solution is in loving one another,” Denis said.

Catholic Charities is supporting clients on a number of fronts, helping them maximize the help that’s out there.

“We also have our SNAP team, which is going around the city in various communities to really register and enroll families in food stamps program,” the organization’s Dianne Johnson said.

With what seems like a crisis a day in the headlines, Catholic Charities says it is concerned about “donor fatigue,” but grateful for all those who continue to support agencies helping New Yorkers in need.

