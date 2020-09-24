NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the pandemic Thursday, questioning whether the Trump administration will deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor says New York state will have its own health officials to screen any federally approved vaccine.
“Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion, and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government’s opinion,” Cuomo said.
President Donald Trump responded to Cuomo’s comments.
“I think you put the people of New York at great risk, and he’s done that if you look at the nursing homes, 11,000 people died needlessly,” he said.
On Wednesday, the president accused the FDA of playing politics and said if the agency issues stricter guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine, he might not approve them.
