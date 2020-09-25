NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is threatening shutdowns after coronavirus spikes in certain neighborhoods.

Patrol officers will be making sure people wear masks and social distance, even inspecting some non-public schools.

If these neighborhoods don’t get their COVID numbers under control over the weekend, non-essential businesses and schools could be forced to close again.

Specific areas include:

Gravesend/Homecrest — 6.0% infection rate

Midwood — 4.95% infection rate

Edgemere/Far Rockaway — 4.08% infection rate

Kew Gardens — 3.99% infection rate

Borough Park — 3.53% infection rate

Other targeted areas include Bensonhurst, Mapleton, Gerritsen Beach, Sheepshead Bay, Flatlands and Williamsburg.

“Obviously, I’m scared. New York has done such a wonderful job keeping the numbers down. I feel like all of these New York communities have really played their part in observing community safety,” one woman told CBS2. “So the spikes are quite concerning.”

“It is alarming. I think it’s to be expected. I hope that as soon as people see that there’s a spike, they kind of go back into where we were earlier,” another woman added.

Officials say if they don’t seen a significant improvement by Monday, they could prohibit gatherings of over 10 people, issue fines for not wearing masks, close private schools and child care centers not meeting standards, and close all non-essential businesses immediately.

“As we open up, we’ll see spikes, it goes up again. It’s unfortunate that it’s happening, but if we have to lock down, I’m ready for it,” said a man.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

This comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he doesn’t trust the federal government to come up with a safe COVID vaccine.

“New York state will have its own review,” he said Thursday.

The governor said the state is now forming its own committee to review and distribute the vaccine.

“I’m appointing a committee today that is going to come up with a vaccine distribution and implementation plan on how we will do it,” he said.

President Donald Trump was asked about the move.

“I think you put the people of New York at great risk, and he’s done that if you look at the nursing homes, 11,000 people died needlessly. So when you look at that, it’s very sad,” he said.

