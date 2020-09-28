TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is seeing an uptick in confirmed coronavirus cases, with back-to-back days above 700.
The Garden State reported 712 cases Sunday, and 760 the day before.
Those are the highest numbers since June.
Of those positive tests, 240 were in Ocean County.
Three more people across the state died from the virus Sunday.
A contact tracer in Hoboken told CBS2 now is not the time for anyone to let their guard down.
“I think everybody should remain alert,” Lynette Medeiros said. “We should be concerned that we’re seeing a slight uptick. I think we need to be cautious going into flu season that we’re also seeing different respiratory illnesses.”
Health officials have urged people to get their flu shots this season.
