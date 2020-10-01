NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York, along with other states in the Northeast, are taking the tracking of coronavirus cases to a new level.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the state has created a new tracing app that will notify residents when they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.

The app, called COVID Alert NY, is free and is now available on Apple and Android devices.

“(The app) will tell you if you were within six feet of a person who tested positive and if you were within six feet of a person who tested positive for 10 minutes,” Cuomo said. “It will tell you if you’re in contact with a COVID-positive person.”

#BREAKING: New York just launched COVID Alert NY, an exposure app that will alert you if you were in contact with someone who has COVID. The app will never track your location & is completely anonymous. Protect your community, yourself & your privacy. Download the app today ⬇️ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 1, 2020

The governor said Larry Schwartz, one of his former secretaries and currently a member of the state COVID-19 Task Force, worked with Bloomberg Philanthropies, Google, Apple, and other companies on the technology.

“As you know, testing is only as good as your contact tracing, right? Testing is to identify a person. So you can isolate and quarantine that person and then find the connections from that person. And that’s contact tracing. We have about 15,000 people statewide who do contact tracing-equivalent disease detectives, but we’ve been looking for a technology-based solution,” Cuomo said.

Obviously, tracking COVID-19 cases is a two-way street. The governor said when someone tests positive the Department of Health will send them a password that will register them within the app. Then, other phones that have downloaded the app will be notified when they come within six feet of the infected person’s phone.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Cuomo said the app works off cellphone data, but emphasized to those with privacy concerns that it “doesn’t give names, doesn’t give any privacy information.”

“It’s completely confidential. We don’t collect any data. We don’t track people … It’s completely a voluntary program,” Schwartz said, adding the app is compatible with top six languages spoken in the state.

NEW: We just launched #COVIDAlertNJ – an exposure notification app that will alert you if you have potentially been exposed to #COVID19:

☑️Free

☑️Anonymous

☑️Secure Add your phone to the COVID fight! Download the app here: https://t.co/B2YNdX5M9o pic.twitter.com/Ou9JMFpMth — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 1, 2020

New Jersey announced it, too, is using the same technology. The app is expected to soon be available in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Connecticut.

“Over the course of our public health emergency, we’ve called for a shared sense of personal responsibility to support our contact tracing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “With the launch of COVID Alert NJ and our regional app network, New Jerseyans and residents in our neighboring states can support our fight against COVID-19 simply by downloading an application on their phone. The app is free and secure, and your identity, personally identifying information, and location will never be collected. The more phones that have the app, the better we can fight this pandemic.”

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.