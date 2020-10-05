NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time since coronavirus restrictions were eased, New York City wants to reverse course in some neighborhoods.

Alarming infection rates mean nonessential businesses and public and private schools could be shut down later this week.

The citywide positive test rate over the last week is 1.72%, but some zip codes are seeing double, even quadruple. So the city and state are coming together to try and combat the growing number.

On Monday, the state begins increased COVID-19 compliance enforcement targeting businesses and places of worship in nine neighborhoods where cases continue to rise.

“We do enforcement across the board — a Catholic church, a mosque, a temple all have the same state rules and guidelines,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The new effort will be similar to what the state liquor authority has been doing with bars and restaurants.

This comes after Cuomo said Friday he’ll enforce part of a health law that allows him to fine the city $10,000 for failing to step up public compliance.

“In some parts of our city, in Brooklyn and Queens, we’re having an extraordinary problem — something we haven’t seen since the spring,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Handing out thousands of masks didn’t work. So pending the governor’s approval, the mayor is calling for a “neighborhood rewind” starting Wednesday, closing nonessential businesses in nine zip codes where the positive test rate has remained above 3% the last seven days.

Those zip codes include:

Borough Park (zip code 11219)

Gravesend/Homecrest (11223)

Midwood (11230)

Bensonhurst/Mapleton (11204)

Flatlands/Midwood (11210)

Edgemere/Far Rockaway (11691)

Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay (11229)

Kew Gardens Hills/Pomonok (11367)

Key Gardens (11415)

“I definitely agree with the mayor’s decision to shut down,” Borough Park resident Amrana Malik told CBS2. “There’s no social distancing going on in stores.”

“Yes, the mayor should lock it down and put a curfew,” another resident added.

The mayor’s plan would also mean restaurants in those nine zip codes have to scrap outdoor dining and go back to only offering delivery and takeout.

L&B Spumoni Gardens was back Sunday in Gravesend.

“It’s going to be tough,” operations manager Rob Toye said. “We did everything we could for precautions… Just think about us before you make a decision.”

There are 11 other zip codes where de Blasio is closing down high-risk activities, like indoor dining and gyms:

Bedford-Stuyvesant (West)/Clinton Hill/Fort Green (zip code 11205)

East Williamsburg/Williamsburg (11211/11249)

Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay (11235)

Bergen Beach/Flatlands/Marine Park/Mill Basin (11234)

Crown Heights (East) 11213

Kensington/Windsor Terrace (11218)

Rego Park (11374)

Fresh Meadows/Hillcrest (11366)

Hillcrest/Jamaica Estates/Jamaica Hills (11432)

Auburndale/Fresh Meadows/Pomonok/Utopia (11365)

