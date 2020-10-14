NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doubling down on the enforcement of what he calls micro-clusters of coronavirus cases in New York state.
On Wednesday morning, the governor announced he will start withholding funding from local governments.
“I don’t like to do that. Budgets are tough all across the board. I don’t know how else to actually get them to do the enforcement they need to do,” Cuomo said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
The governor said beginning immediately violators will receive warning letters that funding will be pulled if they do not comply.
“This is no longer a question of public education. It is enforcement. I have made it very clear to members of this community what the law is, what the rules are, what the science is,” Cuomo said. “I’ve had personal conversations dozens and dozens of them. It’s not a question of education. It’s a question of enforcement. Local governments must do enforcement.”
Cuomo said the state-wide COVID-19 infection rate in areas that do not have micro-clusters was .95% on Tuesday, but when incorporating the clusters the infection rate is actually 1.1%. He said Red Zones are currently seeing a 6.2% infection rate.
