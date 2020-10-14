NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s some progress in the race for a coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer is planning to begin testing its experimental vaccine on children as young as 12.

It will be the first COVID vaccine trial to include children in the United States.

The vaccine research center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital says participants aged 16-17 will get doses this week.

Children between the ages of 12-15 will be enrolled at a later date. ‘

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Meanwhile, another drug maker is pausing its trial of a potential coronavirus treatment.

Citing safety concerns, Eli Lilly says it’s halting its trial of an antibody treatment for two weeks.

The treatment is similar to the one made by Regeneron that was given to President Donald Trump earlier this month.

The move comes after New Jersey-base Johnson & Johnson temporarily stopped its vaccine trial to investigate a volunteer’s unexplained illness.

