NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Diocese of Brooklyn’s lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reopen dozens of churches amid a second coronavirus shutdown heads to court Thursday.

The Bishop of Brooklyn said he’s pleased the case is moving forward and that he believes church should be considered essential, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

If a judge rules in the church’s favor, 28 churches in Brooklyn and Queens would be allowed to reopen. They were all forced to close or significantly limit capacity when the governor ordered non-essential businesses to close and schools to go remote in COVID-19 hot zones.

The lawsuit, which the Diocese filed last week, was expedited after Cuomo on Wednesday threatened to withhold state funding for schools and localities that violate the lockdown orders.

Cuomo’s ultimatum comes after two yeshivas in Borough Park ignored requirements to close their doors.

“… nothing else I have done has motivated them. Maybe money works,” Cuomo said.

The governor has lost patience with community noncompliance and a lack of enforcement by New York City.

“They don’t want to do enforcement. Why? Because it’s politically sensitive, and let’s be frank and candid, the community we’re talking about today is a politically powerful community. You know it and I know it,” Cuomo said.

The governor’s actions include slashing funds for New York City, Orange County, Rockland County, and other localities that aren’t serious about enforcement.

The state sent letters to schools in red zones saying they must close or lose state aid. Schools that violated the order were notified the money will be withheld.

Former assemblyman Dov Hikind accused the governor of betraying the state’s Orthodox community.

While the churches in the case fall under New York’s red and orange zone restrictions, the lawsuits are filed on the ground of religious freedom.

The Bishop of Brooklyn said they’ve been operating at 25% capacity safely for months.

“Going to church should absolutely be considered essential. We should not be grouped with non-essential services like theaters and recreational facilities,” the statement said.

Three shuls in Rockland County are suing Cuomo, too.

