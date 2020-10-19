TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Coronavirus cases in New Jersey are trending in the wrong direction.

As the numbers rise, New Jersey is in danger of qualifying for the Tri-State’s quarantine travel advisory list, which 38 states and territories outside New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are on, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Monday.

Travelers from states on the list with rising infection rates must quarantine for two weeks upon entering the Tri-State Area.

Caloway asked Gov. Phil Murphy, “What’s your guidance to people who cross at the border into New York everyday? And do people need to quarantine?”

“Traveling into New York and then coming back to New Jersey, to my way of thinking, is not a quarantine event,” Murphy said.

Technically, New Jersey already qualifies to be on the advisory list. Daily positive cases in the state have doubled in the last month. Murphy said he has not spoken directly with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about that.

On Monday, Cuomo called New Jersey’s rise in infections a problem, but said you can’t limit access between the three states.

“… and it would also be seriously disruptive to the economy. So, it is complicated, and we’re working with them. But we don’t have any final solution yet. But, for practical matters, you can’t do border control with New Jersey and Connecticut,” Cuomo said.

With a possible second wave underway in New Jersey, state health officials say closures or restrictions are not necessary, at least not yet.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said indoor gatherings and house parties are fueling the spike in cases, and warned the problem could get worse.

“As the weather gets cooler, colder and more people move inside, the risk of transmission increases. The trajectory of the next few months will be determined by all of us now,” Persichilli said.

While commuters from New Jersey to New York will not need to quarantine, Murphy did urge people to avoid leisure travel.

