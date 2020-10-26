NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s largest city is reversing course after seeing a serious spike in COVID cases.

Newark is imposing a curfew for nonessential business and closing recreational facilities, among other things.

Those steps start tomorrow.

The president and CEO of Newark’s University Hospital told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner the number of hospitalizations there from last week have nearly doubled.

The new normal in Newark is about to be deja vu to some of the lockdown measures taken in the spring.

Even though Newark’s population accounts for a third of Essex County, Mayor Ras Baraka tweeted that the number of COVID cases there is more than every other city in Essex County combined.

Today Newark had more COVID-19 cases than every other city in Essex County combined! We are witnessing a serious spike and tomorrow we will begin taking serious measures. Wear your mask! — Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) October 25, 2020

The mayor announced that starting Tuesday:

All stores must close by 8 p.m., except supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations

Restaurants and bars must close indoor service by 8 p.m., outdoor service by 11 p.m.

Barbershops, beauty parlors, and nail salons must go appointment only, no waiting inside

Recreation centers closed, except for school-related programs for essential employees

Newark University Hospital saw 10 hospitalizations last week.

“The mayor is right to sound the alarm. We are now at almost 20 hospitalizations, a sharp increase. We have a community clinic positivity rate approaching 6%, past our 5% threshold of beginning our surge plan. So we’ve begun our surge plan with our pandemic response team at the hospital,” said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital Newark.

Latest numbers from Sunday, Oct. 18, show Newark is reporting a test positivity rate of around 11%, using a three-day rolling average. That’s more than double New Jersey’s test positivity rate of a little more than 5%.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“We’re concerned that an increasing number of indoor gathering and large gatherings in general at people’s homes are contributing to this,” Dr. Elnahal said.

Other measures Newark is taking include requiring restaurants take temperatures of all patrons coming inside and ask them if they have been in touch with anyone with COVID-19, as well as mandating all gyms clean and sanitize for the first 30 minutes of each hour. During that time, people can stay inside or return after the cleaning. Everyone must wear masks.

Newark’s East Ward has the highest positivity rate: More than 25%. The mayor has canceled all sports activities and open park practices there.

The measures begin Tuesday. The city will then reassess the situation after Nov. 10 to determine the next steps.

More From CBS New York:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.