NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As coronavirus cases increase nationwide, there’s a new breakthrough on a second COVID-19 vaccine.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke to a local woman who was part of the trial, as hospitals across the country remain under pressure.

In El Paso, Texas, inmates loaded bodies onto mobile morgue trucks. In Utah, hospitals are pushed to the limit.

Despite all that, some COVID-19 patients still doubt their diagnosis.

A nurse in South Dakota sees it all too often.

“Their last dying words are, ‘This can’t be happening. It’s not real.’ And when they should be spending time FaceTiming their families, they’re filled with anger and hatred,” Jodi Doering said.

COVID-19 cases topped 11 million in the U.S. over the weekend, including 1 million recorded in just the past week.

At least 27 states have imposed new coronavirus restrictions on businesses and gatherings. California is one.

“Forty counties now will be moving backwards in the state,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

In nearby Philadelphia, new restrictions go into place Friday. Indoor dining is prohibited. Gyms, libraries and museums will also be closed.

“The average number of reported positive COVID-19 cases reported per day in Philadelphia has jumped at least 700% in less than two months,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

There was a bright spot Monday, though. In a study of 30,000 participants, scientists found the Moderna vaccine to be nearly 95% effective. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s team at the National Institutes of Health collaborated with Moderna.

“Close to 95% efficacy in a vaccine for a respiratory virus like this and as a new virus is really quite an accomplishment,” Fauci said.

Local New Jersey journalist Lindy Washburn was a part of the vaccine trial.

“People have said, ‘Wow, thank you for doing this.’ They say, ‘I would never do this, but I’m glad you did. Thank you very much.’ So, I’m happy to have done it,” Washburn said.

Washburn, who works for NorthJersey.com and USA Today Network, was inspired to sign up after writing a story about the trial.

“This is how progress is made. People need to participate in clinical trials in order to advance science,” Washburn said.

She said she still doesn’t know whether she received the actual vaccine or not, but said if she did she had very little side effects and urges others to get it once approved.

Moderna’s results follow Pfizer’s announcement last week that its vaccine is more than 90% effective. Both companies expect to have some doses available to high-risk individuals by the end of the year.

