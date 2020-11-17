NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in New York continues to rise.

The statewide infection rate is 3.18%, and it’s 2.74% in the city.

As COVID infections increase, transportation leaders across the region, including Philadelphia, are joining the MTA’s mask force.

“On the subway is really where I feel the most uncomfortable because there’s really no way to truly keep myself safe,” subway rider Elizabeth Blank said.

Now on every mode of transportation in our area, volunteers, transit employees and police will be handing out free masks.

According to the MTA, despite tens of thousands of interactions with riders so far, only a handful of $50 fines have been issued for non-compliance.

“Our goal is not to raise revenue or to issue summonses. Our goal is to have people wear the masks appropriately,” MTA chairman and CEO Pat Foye said.

Tuesday’s infection rate is still just below the 3% threshold that triggers further business restrictions and school closures.

As a result, schools will remain open Wednesday, and city leaders are in talks with the state to keep it that way, even if the positivity rate across the city continues to rise.

“We want to figure out how to take advantage of the strength of schools. They’ve been incredibly safe,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city continues to expand its testing capacity.

The line stretched down the block at a new rapid testing site on Northern Boulevard in Queens where results are provided within minutes along with contact tracing.

“Every site where we’re using rapid testing, we are now building in accelerated contact tracing,” said Dr. Ted Long, executive director of Test and Trace Corps.

The infection rate in the city is not increasing at the same pace as the rest of the country, but there’s still cause for concern as the holidays approach and colder weather begins to set in.

The NYPD says it will not be breaking up family Thanksgiving gatherings that are not in compliance, but you are encouraged to keep it very small and if you have visitors, wear masks as much as possible inside.

