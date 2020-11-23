Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With thousands of new COVID-19 cases being reported in New Jersey, new restrictions are going into place.
As of 6 a.m. Monday, the number of people permitted at outdoor gatherings fell from 500 to 150.
A week ago, New Jersey lowered the limit for indoor gatherings from 25 to 10.
Indoor weddings, funerals and religious and political activities are limited to 25% of a room’s capacity up to 150 people.
