Travelers Would Be Required To Test Negative For Virus Before Flight, After Arriving In Rome
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Certain travelers from the U.S. will be able to go to Italy soon without having to quarantine.

Rome’s main airport says it will start experimenting in December with COVID-tested flights from New York, Newark and Atlanta.

Travelers would have to test negative for COVID within 48 hours of departure and also upon arrival in Rome.

The experiment is for Alitalia and Delta Airlines.

Americans are not allowed to travel to Italy for tourism purposes right now, only for essential reasons.

