NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Anticipating a surge in COVID cases through the holiday season, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a shift in strategy Monday.

The governor says health officials will focus on the hospitalizations and making sure the system is not overwhelmed.

Cuomo says the holiday season has already had a profound impact on the state’s battle against COVID-19.

Cuomo said it’s not just a matter of getting together for holiday meals.

“It’s not going to be a one or two day affair. It’s going to be the entire holiday season, which is 37 days,” Cuomo said. “COVID is the Grinch. Think of it that way. And the COVID Grinch is an opportunist and the COVID Grinch sees this as the season of viral transmission.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor says New York state is shifting its battle plan in the “war” against COVID. Part of the new strategy is to focus on hospitalizations and hospital capacity. If hospitals appear poised to become overwhelmed, there could be a new statewide pause, the governor said.

Hospital systems need to start identifying retired doctors and nurses that might be tapped to help. Elective surgeries are being halted in Erie county as of Friday, with more freezes on elective surgeries possible elsewhere in the state.

Hospital systems must have a plan to distribute patients within their facilities to prevent them from becoming overwhelmed. Hospitals must also plan to add 50% capacity to their facilities. PPE stockpiles must be confirmed.

Cuomo said testing is also a part of the state’s strategy.

“We have to have a balanced distribution,” the governor said.

WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Outlines Changes In New York’s COVID Strategy

Keeping schools open is also a priority, Cuomo added.

The governor said small gatherings like the ones people are having in their homes is a serious cause for concern.

“The small gathering spread is now the number one spreader, about 65% of all cases. This is a dramatic shift,” Cuomo said. “Part of it is the holidays. It’s what happens during holidays. Part of it is reduced social options. I can’t go to the bar and hang out. I can’t go to the restaurant and hang out. I can’t go to the movie theater and hang out. Come over to my house and we’ll hang out. It’s just an adaptation of social behavior to the circumstances.”

The state is limiting gatherings to 10 people in their homes.

“This is where the spread is coming from,” Cuomo said. “We have to communicate this now to people the way we communicated masks. Seemingly the safest place – my home, my table, my family – yeah, even that place is not safe. And we’re going to have a new public education campaign that speaks just to this.

“This is not government being overly dramatic. These are just facts,” he added.

Cuomo says vaccine “critical mass” is still months away.

