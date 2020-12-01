HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — On Giving Tuesday, Girl Scouts in Hudson County were being awarded for their thoughtfulness towards the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three of the Scouts showed off their COVID-19 preparedness kits they put together for individuals experiencing homelessness in Hoboken, CBS2’S Meg Baker reported.

“The pandemic arose several other issues, including the increased vulnerability of Hoboken underserved communities. Masks, sanitizer and even toilet paper were scarce,” Girl Scout Narina Girotra said.

FLASHBACK: Girl Scouts Announce New Cookie Flavor

If the average person can’t find these items, certainly many homeless can’t, either, so with the help of the community the Scouts gathered personal hygiene items. Stevens Institute of Technology donated the backpacks.

“In them we have hand sanitizer, we also have Stevens masks, and we have a thermometer,” Girl Scout Sienna Nemeth said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The first 100 COVID safety kits will go to the men living at the Hoboken Community Center.

“The 96 men that we house in building, they can always use more and more support,” Community Center president Ken Nelson said.

Assemblywoman Annette Chapparo was homeless for a year in 1999.

“There are so many people that are a paycheck away from being homeless,” Chapparo said. “Being part of community that embraces you, don’t shame you, you don’t feel like you’ve done something wrong, is very important.”

Homelessness is Hudson County has risen 6% in the past year. The troops’ goal is to distribute 250 more kits by the end of December.

The Girl Scouts made an Amazon wish list. If you’d like to donate, please click here.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK