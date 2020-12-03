CHATHAM, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There are now more than 14 million coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States.

As of Thursday, there were more than 100,000 people hospitalized.

One American dies every 30 seconds.

Record have been broken and that includes in the Tri-State Area. Infections in New Jersey soared to a new high Thursday — 4,913 new positive cases, and 64 deaths reported, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

From signs on sidewalks to messages on the doors of Main Street shops, Chatham is full of reminders about COVID-19. But perhaps the biggest precaution is being taken at the high school, which once again is going fully remote for two weeks after seven students recently tested positive.

“I mean, if your kid is infected your kid should be home and they really should be contacting all their friends, right?” resident Rich Berger said.

But some parents may be keeping their kids’ COVID status quiet. In a letter, the superintendent wrote about challenges “obtaining accurate information about exposure to COVID, [symptoms] of students and travel.”

“If this is true, this is wrong, absolutely 100%,” Chatham parent and restaurant owner Abraham Zeareban said.

Zeareban said he wonders if those same people are also going into restaurants and stores sick.

“If their kids are asymptomatic, they don’t want to keep them home. We’re hearing a lot of that,” said Stacey Flanagan, Jersey City’s director of health and human services.

Flanagan said contact tracers have faced an uphill battle throughout the pandemic statewide.

“This is not a blame game,” Flanagan said. “We just want to help all those people that may have been in close contact with someone to get the help and information they need.”

Virtual learning at Chatham High School will continue through Dec. 16.

