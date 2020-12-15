TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A day after New York and Connecticut saw their first COVID-19 vaccinations, now it’s New Jersey’s turn.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the first shots were administered Tuesday morning at University Hospital in Newark. Six hundred health care workers will receive the first round.

This comes at a crucial time as hospitalizations have increased to the highest number of patients since mid-May.

“It’s the biggest public health mobilization that we’ve ever seen and will likely see in our lifetimes,” Dr. Shereef Elnahal, CEO of University Hospital, told CBS2.

Starting Tuesday, New Jersey's first shipment of 3,000 doses will be administered at the hospital's new vaccination clinic, where there are four registration lanes and 24 socially distanced seats.

Starting Tuesday, New Jersey’s first shipment of 3,000 doses will be administered at the hospital’s new vaccination clinic, where there are four registration lanes and 24 socially distanced seats.

This could be a giant step toward the end of the pandemic in one of the Garden State’s hardest hit cities.

“The phones were ringing off the hook today. We had much more demand than we anticipated,” said Dr. Elnahal.

For the hospital’s CEO, being able to offer this powerful line of protection to frontline workers means the world.

“We’ve lost 11 employees to this pandemic. A lot of them were frontline health care workers,” Dr. Elnahal said.

“It is truly the light at the end of the tunnel. We have had no weapons, and now we have a really good weapon,” said Dr. John Bonamo, of Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health.

The vaccine will soon be available to more than 50 hospitals across the state. Anyone in a high risk location will have priority.

“It is not just the doctors in the ICU or nurses, it is the person who passes the tray, the person who cleans the floor, it is the unit clerk, the respiratory therapist,” Dr. Bonamo said.

There were cheers Monday for a historic health care moment in Queens, as critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay, of Long Island Jewish Medical Center, became the first to get the shot not only in New York, but in the nation.

“It’s safe to take the vaccine,” she said. “I have seen the alternative. I do not want that for you.”

The 52-year-old was one of 10,000 vaccinated in New York on Monday. Both she and the doctor who gave her the shot were pained by how disproportionately communities of color have been devastated by the disease.

They hoped to lead by example, knowing many in those same communities are skeptical about the vaccine.

“We’ve lost too many people, and this is our saving grace at this point in time,” said Dr. Michelle Chester, of Northwell Health.

“I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history,” Lindsay added.

Back in New Jersey, each patient will be kept around for at least 15 minutes and watched closely to make sure they don’t have any allergic reactions. Then, they’re back in 21 days for the second dose.

