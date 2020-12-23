NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that all travelers from the United Kingdom arriving in New York City will be notified they must quarantine.
The mayor said New York City Sheriff’s deputies will be checking to make sure travelers are following the mandatory quarantine. If they don’t comply, they could be fined $1,000.
The travel restrictions come amid a new strain of coronavirus sweeping the U.K. Experts say it is far more infectious.
British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic have agreed to screen U.K. travelers for COVID-19 before they depart to John F. Kennedy Airport.
The U.S. does not have plans for a travel ban, but more than 40 other countries have banned or restricted travel from the U.K.