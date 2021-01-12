NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 is continuing its look at the city’s hardest hit neighborhoods when it comes to COVID-19.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes went to the Bronx on Monday to find out why the numbers are so high, and what’s being done about it.

MORE: High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park And Corona Queens Have Officials Searching For Answers

There’s nothing like a little music and dancing … while waiting on line for a COVID test.

Anything to pass the time.

“I come here like 7:30. Like two hours over there, like one hour over here,” resident Awilda Sanchez said.

The line stretched down the block for the free testing site at the Saint James Rec Center.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The zip code 10468, which covers Fordham, Kingsbridge and University Heights, has the highest positivity rate in the borough, at 13.17%.

“It could be maybe because Latin people, they like to hang out together, everybody,” Sanchez said.

“In the Bronx, we have the worst variables when it comes to health,” City Councilman Fernando Cabrera said.

MORE: City Officials Searching For Answers For High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Manhattan’s Washington Heights And Inwood

Cabrera said fighting COVID-19 is harder when many in his district are unhealthy to begin with.

He also attributes high positivity to this high-density area, not to mention some not wearing masks and people packing onto mass transit.

Cabrera said the borough has given out tons of masks. It has done the education on social distancing and other COVID precautions, but at this point, he believes the goal needs be getting as many people vaccinated as possible, Grymes reported.

FLASHBACK: New York State Passes 1 Million Confirmed COVID Cases, NYC’s 7-Day Average Citywide Positivity Rate Hits 9.39%

The Bathgate Contract Postal Station mass vaccination site on Third Avenue is just one location in the Bronx where eligible people can make an appointment to get the shot.

Cabrera said he thinks anyone who wants it should be able to get it.

Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC

“Let’s open the floodgates. Let’s give people the choice to get vaccinated today. We have thousands upon thousands of vaccines just sitting around while our people are dying,” Cabrera said.

He said too many of his constituents eligible to get the vaccine have been afraid to do so, while many who want it have been forced to wait.

The citywide positivity rate is 8.18%.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes contributed to this report

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: