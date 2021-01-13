NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The theater industry has taken a big hit during this pandemic.

A longtime off-Broadway theater is facing another challenge after a water main break flooded the church where it’s housed.

The York Theatre company has operated out of the basement of St. Peter’s church for 30 years. It is being forced to removed everything in less than three days after a devastating flood.

The damage was left behind by the water main break on Lexington and East 54th Street last Tuesday. It left 18 inches of water in parts of the theater.

For the last few days, workers have been frantically disassembling wires and lights, packing up props and costumes for storage so a remediation team can come in and reassess the damage.

The theater company says the water first flooded the sanctuary above it, then came from the ceiling of the green room, where the company keeps its scripts. Many of the screenplays are now forever lost.

“We spent several days last week peeling wet script pages apart, trying to save them because several of them are things we have brought back to life and not readily available,” said Producing Artistic Director Jim Morgan.

“The floors will have to be redone. The stage will have to be rebuilt and they have to make sure there is no mold in the walls,” said Executive Director Evans Haile.

The last time performers were in the theater was last March, right before the city went into lockdown. So coming in for the first time and seeing mud and debris was heartbreaking.

The theater company vowed that even though they are under water, they will not be closing. They still have virtual performances scheduled and asking for donations to stay open.

Christina Fan contributed to this report.