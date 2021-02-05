CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is easing its coronavirus restrictions Friday.

Indoor dining capacity increases from 25 to 35%.

Gyms and other businesses will also be part of the change as cases and hospitalizations decline.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign a bill allowing for expanded outdoor dining and bar service.

It allows restaurants and bars to extend their footprints, serving patrons in parking lots, sidewalks and other locations.

