TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is easing its coronavirus restrictions Friday.
Indoor dining capacity increases from 25 to 35%.
Gyms and other businesses will also be part of the change as cases and hospitalizations decline.
Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign a bill allowing for expanded outdoor dining and bar service.
It allows restaurants and bars to extend their footprints, serving patrons in parking lots, sidewalks and other locations.
