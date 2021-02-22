NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This week in New York City, sports fans return to some arenas and middle school students resume in-person learning for the first time since November.

This comes as vaccine shipments delayed by last week’s storm are expected to arrive Monday.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, officials say this will be the city’s biggest week for vaccinations. They’re hopeful there will be enough for every adult that wants one by May.

Also starting Monday, overnight subway service will only be shut down for two hours of cleaning from 2 to 4 a.m.

Sports and entertainment events at major stadiums and arenas, like the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden, can reopen Tuesday will limited spectators.

On the education front, middle schoolers will return to in-person learning Thursday.

Then on Friday, New York City indoor dining can expand to 35% capacity.

COVID VACCINE

This all comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio continues his push to open more vaccine hubs. On Sunday, he toured the newest site at the Red Hook Neighborhood Senior Center in Brooklyn, which is within walking distance of two large housing complexes.

“For them to be prioritized as an act of fairness and justice,” said the mayor. “This community has been through so much, needs its own vaccination site.”

A Department of Health official tweeted stats showing a disparity between the number of doses administered to white residents, as opposed to minority groups.

The state is also partnering with FEMA to open more vaccination sites this week.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Meanwhile, City Councilman Mark Levine, who is the chair of the health committee, says the city may reach herd immunity by July, or even earlier.

July is when President Joe Biden thinks there will be enough doses for every American. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he supports that, but said Americans may still be wearing masks in 2022.

“I think it is possible that that’s the case,” he told CNN.

He said if most people get vaccinated and the level of the virus is low, mask wearing may not be necessary.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the single-day COVID positivity rate dropped by 3% for the first time since November.