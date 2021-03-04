NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of three more suspects they’re looking for in a series of unrelated subway attacks.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to one of the victims on Thursday.

The woman, who did not want to show her face on camera, showed CBS2 how a man randomly smashed her on the head using a sock full of coins and kicked her while she was riding a 6 train with her 8-year-old son.

“My son is scared,” she said.

Duddridge took a picture of the four staples the victim had to get in her head after it was badly cut.

The attack happened on Feb. 25 at around 4 p.m. as the train was pulling into the Hunts Point Avenue station. Police are now looking for a man seen in images wearing an orange sweatshirt and black jacket.

The victim’s friend takes the same train.

“Shocking … we have to be vigilant,” the friend said.

In a separate incident on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., police say another suspect struck a 30-year-old man on the head multiple times with a cane in an unprovoked attack on an A train as it was pulling into the Euclid Avenue station. That victim was treated for cuts to his face at Jamaica Hospital.

And in a third, unconnected incident, police are also looking for a man who was wearing a red sweatshirt and carrying a purse. Police say on Valentine’s Day he asked a 41-year-old woman for a dollar while she was waiting at the Nostrand Avenue station. When she didn’t give it to him, he punched her in the head.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea addressed subway violence while speaking with reporters on Thursday morning.

“When you look at the major index crime in transit, it’s down 59% for the year to date,” Shea said.

But riders say it doesn’t feel that way.

“I don’t use the subway too much, but when I use it I’ll be careful for everything. It’s not safe too much,” one said.

“I definitely feel not exactly safe, especially when I have to go to work, which is Downtown,” another said.

The NYPD has added hundreds of officers dedicated to patrolling the subway and investigating crimes like the ones in this report.