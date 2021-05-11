NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Harlem man was pushed onto the subway tracks while on his way to work last weekend. The suspect was arrested, but the victim says the city needs to do much more to keep riders safe.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to the victim on Tuesday. He said it could have happened to anyone. He was on the platform minding his own business early Saturday morning when a man randomly attacked him. Now, he’s hurt and out of work for at least a few weeks.

“It’s the shoulder, here, all of it,” Randall Weaver said, describing his injuries. “Then I got the bruise right here on my head.”

Weaver continues to recover following the harrowing ordeal. The 60-year-old said he was going to work at 5 a.m. and waiting for the 3 train at the 135th Street/Lenox Avenue station when he spotted someone acting strange.

“He wasn’t normal. He got off the train acting crazy, like somebody did something to him. He was banging on the glass,” Weaver said.

Weaver said he had no contact with the man who suddenly pushed him.

“I didn’t even know until I was off the platform, on the ground,” Weaver said.

He said, luckily, no train was coming, but added he couldn’t pull himself up. That’s when three men came to his aid.

“Oh I thank them more than ever. I thanked them when I got back on the platform. I told them, ‘Thank you, thank you,'” Weaver said.

Weaver actually got back on the subway and tried to continue on to his job at the Parks Department, but realized he was too hurt and decided to go home.

Meanwhile, police tracked the suspect down and told Weaver they had arrested 25-year-old Keshon Malachi. Malachi now faces two assault charges, including reckless endangerment.

“There’s a lot of loonies out here now. I don’t know where they’re coming from. Too many people are getting pushed on the tracks for no reason,” Weaver said.

So far this year there have been 172 felony assaults in the city, up 25% from last year.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea discussed the situation on NY1 on Tuesday morning, saying the NYPD needs more support from the city.

“Certainly, we want to put officers in the transit system … and when we’re putting criminals back on the street as quickly as we can, it is really hamstringing the police officers of this great city,” Shea said.

Recently, 600 officers were added to subways stations, but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has said it needs more full-time officers as well as mental health programs.