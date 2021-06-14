NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A little girl with big dreams is now chasing them.

On Monday, she got the chance to become a doctor for a day, thanks to health care workers paying her back for her generosity during the coronavirus pandemic, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported exclusively.

Desiree Mohammadi of Syosset looks up to the health care heroes who got us through the pandemic, so much so, she wants to be one.

“I want to be a doctor because I want to help people,” Desiree said.

Reflective in her decision last May, she gave her entire piggy bank — all $52.65 — to Northwell Health so front-line workers could get snacks.

“I thought they needed a break,” Desiree said.

And now, she’s getting her big break, spending her 9th birthday as a doctor for the day at LIJ Medical Center — white coat and all.

“So, I’m gonna be talking to real doctors in this? It’s perfect!” Desiree said.

“This way, everybody will know you’re gonna be a future health care hero,” LIJ Medical Center Executive Director Michael Goldberg said.

When she made it to the Labor and Delivery Unit, Desiree jumped right in.

“Once the delivery happens, the baby comes right over here,” said Dr. Monique De Four Jones, the unit’s associate chief.

Desiree’s passion was no different as she learned how to wrap wounds and how to use a stethoscope.

“Find your own heart, and you can listen,” said Dr. Frederick Davis, co-chair of the Emergency Department.

Doctors pointed out they could not only hear but also see Desiree’s heart.

“I see greatness in you because of the compassion you really have for other people,” Davis said.

Desiree’s birthday also marks six months since the first COVID-19 vaccination in the country. So what better way to celebrate than meeting the nurse who got that shot, Sandra Lindsay, and asking her about it.

“I knew it was safe and I did it for all of us so that we can all be safe,” Lindsay said.

Desiree walked away with knowledge, and some great birthday gifts, but most importantly knowing at just 9 years old, “I’m ready to be a doctor.”

Desiree wants to be a surgeon, more specifically an ophthalmologist because she wants to help people who can’t see.

Her mom said she’s always looking out for others.