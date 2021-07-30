NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An internal document from the CDC warns the Delta variant is changing the battle against COVID-19.

It comes as New York City ups the anti with new incentives for getting vaccinated, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Starting Friday, anyone who gets the shot at a city-run site gets $100.

People lined up outside the American Museum of Natural History in the morning. They said the $100 incentive is a great perk, but public pressure and concerns about the variant contributed to their decision.

“Just being around a lot of people, I just thought it’s about time. It’s about time, I wanted to be safe,” said Diana Carrington who was getting her second dose of the vaccine.

Some New Yorkers who hesitated to get the shot said they’re slowly coming around, and noted the financial incentive gave them a boost.

“That’s probably half of it. But there’s more to it than just that,” said Jamal Ortiz, in line for his first shot. “I want to socialize with other people, take vacations, sit down at diners and eat with people. You have to be vaccinated. That’s more of an incentive being vaccinated than anything.”

“A hundred dollars to go get the shot, something you should’ve done anyway? That’s like getting a get out of jail free card,” said Woody Hanson.

Those looking to take advantage of the $100 incentive must show proof of residence or employment in New York City. A prepaid debit card will be sent via mail or email.

CBS News confirmed a CDC report said the Delta variant is just as contagious as chicken pox. The study found vaccinated people are just as likely to transmit Delta as the unvaccinated.

Health officials say the vaccine remains the best defense against serious illness or death.

“The vaccines are amazing. We’re lucky to have vaccines this good. That should be, I think, everyone’s priority,” another person told Duddridge.

The Delta variant makes up more than 70% of cases in New York and New Jersey.

The CDC has recommended universal masking, but Mayor Bill de Blasio has yet to announce a mandate.

“The main event is vaccination. Masks can be helpful. We’re going to delineate to New Yorkers the best way to use masks. They don’t change the basic reality, vaccination does,” de Blasio said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s also taking a wait-and-see approach.

“We were the first state in the country to mandate indoor masks and we were the last state to have that mandate in place. So we’ve done it before and if we need to, we’ll do it again,” Murphy said.

“If mask mandates come back, I would definitely oblige,” said Christina Aiello. “But it really is taking a step back, so I would hope that more people would take an opportunity to get vaccinated at this point.”

Broadway theaters announced vaccine and mask requirements will be enforced through October.