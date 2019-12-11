



The violence began around 12:30 p.m. at Bay View Cemetery off Garfield Avenue, where officers confronted two suspicious people. Det. Joseph Seals, a veteran officer known for taking guns off the street, was shot and killed.

Police said the suspects took off in a stolen U-Haul van to a kosher grocery store on Martin Luther King Boulevard, where more shots were fired.

“We set up a tactical advantage, continued to take gunfire for hours. Two more police officers were hit. One sustained a injury to the shoulder, one sustained another injury to the body,” said Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly.

First responders swarmed the scene, along with drones and helicopters in the air. People watched it unfold as the residential neighborhood turned into a combat zone.

“It was like a war zone,” one witness said.

A hospital and nearby schools were put on lockdown for hours.

When it was all over, six people were dead, including Det. Seals and five people found inside the store. Two were identified as the shooters, and three were innocent people caught in the gunfire.

Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted, “Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked.”

The mayor said there will be an increased presence of police in the area, but there’s no indication of any further threats.

“Jersey City is a strong and resilient community,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “We will think of those lost and in their names we will think of how we can ensure this doesn’t ever happen again.”

Officials said it could take weeks, even months, to investigate the extensive crime scene.