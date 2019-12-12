CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Mineola, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – In response to the deadly attack on the kosher grocery store in Jersey City, Nassau County is increasing protection around synagogues and other religious institutes as well as busy shopping areas.

“Our normal holiday patrols that are out there, we increased that. We are spending in overtime measures to get there. We have now increased that even more,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

“We are here to protect you. We are here to respect you. And we are here to reassure you it is safe to go about your business,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Officials say the heightened security is also in response to recent incidents of hate crimes.

So far this year, there’s been 61 bias incidents reported, compared to 34 this time last year.

