



Funerals were held last night for two of the victims in the Jersey City shooting , hours after the attorney general’s office identified the suspects

Authorities said 47-year-old David Anderson and 50-year-old Francine Graham were also wanted in another crime over the weekend in Bayonne.

This morning, community members are trying to wrap their heads around what happened as things slowly return to normal.

The Sacred Heart School across the street from the deadly shootout will reopen after being closed yesterday, and counselors will be on hand for students and staff who witnessed the terrifying gun battle.

Chilling surveillance video shows the suspects park a stolen U-Haul van, get out with rifles and begin firing on the kosher market. David Lax can be seen running from the store.

“The way they looked at me, the way they started shooting, the way they came in – they came to kill,” he told CBS2.

Inside the store were bullet holes and shattered glass after the hours-long standoff with police.

“I saw the U-Haul truck coming in, and two people came out in black coats and they ran directly into the supermarket – the Jewish kosher supermarket – and they started shooting,” said witness Sam Gold.

Gold parked across the street, hiding and praying for his life as three innocent people were gunned down – the store owner’s wife, Mindel Ferencz, customer Moshe Deutsch and worker Douglas Miguel Rodriguez.

“I was laying in my car, bullets on top of my head. I was scared every second that bullets were going to go through my car,” Gold said.

Authorities said minutes before the attack, Anderson and Graham also shot and killed Det. Joseph Seals in Bayview Cemetery about a mile away after he confronted them, possibly because they’re suspected in the weekend murder of livery cab driver Michael Rumberger in Bayonne.

“We know that there is significant speculation about the shooters’ motives. We are not in the position, at this time, to say definitively why the suspects decided to stop in front of the supermarket and begin firing immediately,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, however, offered a possible reason as investigators dove into the shooters’ social media accounts.

“We know that they posted favorable sentiment on social media toward anti-Semitic groups,” he said. “We live in a time where it’s important to call out hate for what it is.”

“A few hundred bullets went into the body of a 24-year-old child. How can we, as a community, as people, bear that?” wondered Rabbi David Niederman.

A pipe bomb was also recovered from the scene, and the FBI is now examining the evidence.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences on behalf of the nation during a Hanukkah reception at the White House, where he signed an executive order aimed at combating antisemitism.

“Yesterday, two wicked murderers opened fire at a kosher supermarket and killed four innocent souls, including a brave police officer,” he said. “With one heart, America weeps for the lives lost. With one voice, we vow to crush the monstrous evil of antisemitism.”

The measure expands his administration’s interpretation of “race and national origin” to include Judaism, a move that will extend civil rights protections in academic settings. The White House believes it will help fight what the administration sees as antisemitism on college campuses.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also vowed to protect Jewish communities and said he will establish a new unit to eradicate hate groups, similar to what the NYPD did to locate terror cells after 9/11. Known by the acronym R-E-M-E, the unit will investigate racially and ethnically motivated extremism.

