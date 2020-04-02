NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A spokesman tells CBS2 Harvey Weinstein was tested at Rikers Island for coronavirus and it came back negative.
Weinstein was allegedly never tested at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York, where it was previously reported he was positive for the virus, a spokesman said. Weinstein was moved to Wende after Rikers.
Although Weinstein was negative for coronavirus at Rikers, he was experiencing chest pains, coughs and could not walk on his own. Before being transferred to Rikers, he had treatment at Bellevue Hospital to clear a blocked artery, a spokesman said.
Weinstein is currently in isolation at Wende.
Prison personnel there, seeing Wenstein’s inability to walk well and hearing he had chest pains became concerned he may have been exposed to the virus, a spokesman said.
“However, he never had beyond his ‘regular’ breathing issues and chest pains, any underlying symptoms, was never intubated or bedridden, and has been walking, talking, reading, eating and writing in isolation,” a spokesman said.
CBS2 has reached out to Correctional Health Services for more information about Weinstein’s condition.