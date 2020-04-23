



— We’re getting a look at the largest study of how coronavirus patients are doing at some of our major hospitals, and it could have big implications for measures to help re-open the economy.

Northwell Health collected COVID-19 patient data at 12 of its hospitals for an investigation published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), vital data for confronting the disease, according to former Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Josh Lipsman.

“Knowledge in these cases truly is power,” Lipsman told CBS2’s Tony Aiello on Thursday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Men represented 60% of the 5,700 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The most common underlying conditions were high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes.

Lipsman said the obesity angle needs more study.

“Obesity is along for the ride with COVID-19 because of some other underlying condition or concern or it may be that there’s something about obesity that does render a person more at risk for COVID-19,” Lipsman said.

MORE: Coronavirus Survey Reveals 13.9% In New York Have COVID-19 Antibodies, Cuomo Says

As the country considers reopening, temperature checks are one screening method under consideration.

“Someone would take one of those very quick temperature checks, put it in front of your forehead, and wind up determining if you’re febrile or not and keeping you out of whatever location you want to go into,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

MORE: Coronavirus updates: U.S. likely to see 50,000 COVID-19 deaths by weekend

The Northwell study found only 31% of patients had fever at intake, 20% presented with very low oxygen levels, while 43% had elevated heart rate, perhaps pointing to the need to measure those.

So, is it possible that a fingertip pulse oximeter may be just as valuable going forward as one of these forehead thermometers?

“Testing blood oxygen and heart rate may increase the yield of people who should be excluded from returning to open society,” Lipsman said.

The study found 88% of patients on ventilators died, so it is good news that the number of intubations in New York continues to decline.