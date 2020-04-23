



Now, we’ve heard that five tigers and three lions at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as two pet cats in New York state – the first pets in the U.S. to test positive.

All of which has people wondering if there are other ways the virus can be transmitted that may be overlooked. Can the virus be spread by mosquitoes? Deer ticks? In swimming pools? By close contact with our pets?

While our knowledge about this virus is rapidly evolving, here’s what we do know: This coronavirus is a respiratory virus, which means it is spread by breathing in virus-laden droplets that come from an infected person’s cough, sneeze, maybe even tiny aerosols from runners and bikers. Also, touching your eyes, nose and mouth with contaminated hands can lead to infection.

But there is no evidence at all that it is spread through blood or any insect bites, and pool water that’s been properly maintained with chlorine or bromine will easily kill any coronavirus.

As for pets, the CDC says there’s no evidence that cats or dogs play any role in spreading COVID-19. That said, if you want to be really safe, you might to avoid face-to-face snuggling or being licked by your pets – or by lions and tigers, for that matter. Even if you’re not worried about coronavirus, cats and dogs have been know to lick and sniff themselves all over.

